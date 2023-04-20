Happy holidays!
Israeli Drone Crashes in Syria Due to Technical Failure
A soldier learns how to operate the Skylark drone in Israel's Negev Desert, January 21, 2013. (Cpl. Zev Marmorstein/IDF Spokesperson's Unit/Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
04/20/2023

An Israeli Skylark unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in Syrian territory due to technical failure, the Israeli military confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a routine surveillance activity at night, and no data was breached. The exact location of the crash and the purpose of the mission were not disclosed by the military, which is investigating the incident. The use of Skylark drones for surveillance purposes over the Syrian and Gaza borders is a frequent occurrence by the Israeli military. The incident comes amid increased tensions between Israel and Syria, following rocket attacks on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights by militants in Syria and Lebanon earlier in April.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
