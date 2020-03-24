Donate
Light Theme
Log In
People are shown on March 22 walking through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda outdoor market, where numerous vendors had closed due to coronavirus. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Israel
unemployment
layoffs
coronavirus
self-employed
government assistance

Israeli Employment Office: A Million New Jobless Expected by Early April

The Media Line Staff
03/24/2020

Israel’s Employment Bureau, which helps fill job openings in both the private and public sectors, projects that some 1 million people in the country will be newly unemployed by Passover, which begins on the evening of April 8, due to coronavirus layoffs. A bureau official told Army Radio on Tuesday that over 615,000 Israelis had registered as jobless since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising official unemployment rates from about 3.5% in February to over 18.5%, with 31,000 registrations in the previous day alone. Anyone in Israel who seeks unemployment compensation must first sign up with the bureau. Over 90% of those registering in the past month say their employer had placed them on unpaid leave. Newly enacted coronavirus regulations in the country call on people to remain home unless they work in essential jobs, such as those involved in security, healthcare or food production and sales. The government, meanwhile, has pledged to assist business owners and the self-employed, such as flower growers and tour guides, although they complain that the assistance will be available only to those with larger revenues.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.