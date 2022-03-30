The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Field Hospital in Ukraine Treats 1,000th Patient
Israel's Prime Mnister meets an Israeli volunteer at Ben-Gurion AIrport heading to the country's field hospital in Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Israeli Field Hospital in Ukraine Treats 1,000th Patient

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2022

Israel’s field hospital in Ukraine has treated its 1,000th patient, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday. Nina, 75, who was helping to transport refugees from shelled Kharkov to the Polish border, was treated by catheterization for blocked blood vessels in her heart after suffering chest pains on the eighth day of the Israeli-led Shining Star humanitarian aid operation for refugees in Ukraine

Since the start of operations at the field hospital through Tuesday, 1,117 people have been treated, of whom 33 have been hospitalized. A total of 935 adults and 182 children were treated. According to Yoel Har-Even, the director of the field hospital, the most common complaints for which refugees have been treated are hypertension, back pain, abdominal pain, diabetes and coronary heart disease. The field hospital, established under the auspices of Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, has incorporated advanced and groundbreaking technologies from the Sheba Beyond Virtual Hospital.

The hospital, set to operate for a month, was established on a school grounds in the town of Mostyska in western Ukraine. It includes wards for children and adults, an emergency room, a delivery room and a primary care clinic.

