Israeli Flag-carrier El Al Resumes Flights to Turkey After 16-Year Suspension

El Al Israel Airlines has announced the resumption of commercial flights to Turkey after a 16-year suspension. The flights will be operated by El Al’s subsidiary Sun d’Or and are scheduled to resume on March 30, with four round-trip flights per week between Tel Aviv and Istanbul.

Israeli airlines halted flights to Turkey in March 2007 due to high security expenses, with only Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines and the low-cost Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines flying on routes between the two countries. However, warming bilateral relations, flight regulations, and growing demand from Israeli passengers have made the resumption possible.

Israir will become the first Israeli airline to resume commercial passenger flights to Turkey, scheduled to operate a flight to Istanbul on Thursday. The flight will also carry Israeli humanitarian equipment to aid earthquake survivors. Another Israeli airline, Arkia, will also operate flights to Turkey, with a route to Istanbul starting on February 26.

Turkish Ambassador to Israel Şakir Özkan Torunlar said that the resumption of flights “strengthens the partnership and relationship between the two countries.” The direct flights are also expected to increase economic cooperation and tourism in both directions, according to Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz.