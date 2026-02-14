Israeli FM Sa’ar To Attend Board of Peace Inauguration in Washington

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will travel to Washington on Feb. 19 to participate in US President Donald Trump’s inaugural formal session of the Board of Peace, Israeli officials said, as the administration moves to roll out its international framework for Gaza.

US officials told Reuters this week that President Trump intends to use the meeting to announce a multibillion-dollar plan for rebuilding Gaza and to present proposals for a UN-authorized stabilization force for the territory. The session will mark the first full convening of the board since its launch in late January.

Israel joined the Board of Peace during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington last week. Netanyahu met with Secretary of State Marc Rubio during the trip, and in a post on X, the premier wrote that he “signed Israel’s accession as a member of the ‘Board of Peace.’”

The board was established as part of President Trump’s plan to bring an end to the Gaza war, with its creation endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution. According to officials, the forum is intended to coordinate international participation in postwar reconstruction and security arrangements.

Delegations from at least 20 countries are expected to attend the Feb. 19 meeting in Washington, including several heads of state. Regional Middle East powers such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia have joined the initiative, along with others.

Some Western countries allied with the US have responded cautiously to President Trump’s invitation to join the board, reflecting concerns among some governments and experts that the new structure could dilute or sidestep existing United Nations roles.

US officials said the meeting will also serve as a platform for outlining the next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, and address the question of Hamas’ disarmament, which the group has consistently rejected, the scope of Israeli withdrawals from Gaza, and the deployment of an international peacekeeping or stabilization force.