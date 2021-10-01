Israeli FM Yair Lapid Holds Historic Meetings in Bahrain

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held historic meetings in Manama with Bahrain’s King Hamid bin Issa al Khalifa and with Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain. Lapid on Thursday became the first high-level Israeli official to visit the country since Bahrain and Israel signed the Abraham Accords and normalized relations last year. During the meeting between the King and Lapid, the leaders discussed economic, security, diplomatic and civil matters, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Lapid was met at the airport and later met with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. During the visit, Lapid signed framework agreements in areas including water, environment and sports.

Also on Thursday, Lapid inaugurated Israel’s new embassy in Manama. Bahrain is set to open its embassy in Israel by the end of the year. Lapid also accompanied Maggie Nardi, the United States chargé d’affaires in Bahrain, on a tour of the USS Pearl Harbor landing ship, which currently is docked in Bahrain.