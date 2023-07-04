Israeli Forces Conclude Major Operation in Jenin Amid Tensions

Israeli forces initiated their withdrawal from the Palestinian city of Jenin on Tuesday, marking an end to one of the largest military operations in the occupied West Bank in recent years, according to defense sources and witnesses. The operation aimed to dismantle the infrastructure and weaponry of armed Palestinian groups in the Jenin refugee camp. Since its start on Monday, over 1,000 troops had been deployed, resulting in the death of at least 12 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Despite the withdrawal, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cautioned that this intensive activity in Jenin won’t be a one-off event. The Jenin refugee camp, densely populated with approximately 17,000 residents, has been a hotspot of increasing violence over the past year, causing international concern.

In response to this operation, a member of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group launched a car-ramming and stabbing attack on civilians in Tel Aviv, injuring eight people. Meanwhile, in Jenin, about 500 families were evacuated and essential services were disrupted due to the conflict.

Around 100 people were injured during the operation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Although the identities of the deceased remain largely unclear, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have claimed five among their ranks. The operation faced international criticism, with the Palestinian Authority condemning it as a “war crime.”