Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Shop in East Jerusalem
A view of homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Ian Scott/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Silwan
east Jerusalem
demolitions

Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Shop in East Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2021

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian butcher shop in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem. The bulldozer that destroyed the property was accompanied by Israel Police officers, Reuters reported. The demolition led to violent confrontations between Palestinians protesting the action and Israel security forces, leaving at least four protesters injured.

There reportedly are 20 other properties in the neighborhood slated for demolition. The orders were delivered to the homes in the al-Bustan area of Silwan earlier this month.

Since 2005, nearly 90 homes have received demolition warnings – calling on residents to destroy their own properties or let Israeli forces destroy it at a cost of several thousand dollars. The reason given for the demolition orders is building without a permit. The land that the homes are located on is set to be turned into a religious theme park and attached to the City of David archeological site.

