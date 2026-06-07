Israeli Forces Kill Hamas Commander Linked to Oct 7 Kissufim Attack

Israeli forces killed Hamas Nukhba cell commander Sakr Abu Karim in a strike in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said Sunday, describing him as one of the leaders of the infiltration into the Kissufim area during the October 7 massacre. He continued direct attacks throughout the war, the military added.

During that attack on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Kissufim and nearby military positions. Residents, local security teams, and Israeli soldiers fought the attackers for hours. The assault killed civilians, soldiers, and foreign workers, and several people were abducted to Gaza.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Abu Karim continued to plan and execute attacks against Israeli forces during the war. The agencies said he had recently been involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, including maintaining a large weapons cache at his home and participating in training activities intended to prepare for future attacks.

The strike that killed Abu Karim also eliminated another Hamas terrorist who served as a communications operative, according to the statement.

Separately, the Israeli military said Saturday that it carried out a targeted strike in southern Gaza overnight Friday, killing a Hamas commander it said was planning attacks against Israeli forces operating in the area. The IDF identified the commander as Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, whom it described as a commander in Hamas’s military wing.

According to the military, Farwana was involved in advancing multiple attack plans during the war and posed an immediate threat to troops operating in southern Gaza at the time of the strike.