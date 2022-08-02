Israeli Forces Arrest Islamic Jihad Leader, Aide in Jenin

Israeli troops arrested a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader and his aide late Monday night during an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

A joint statement released by the Israel Defense Forces and Border Police confirmed that both Bassam al-Saadi, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, and Ashraf Zidan Molmad Aljada, his son-in-law and aide, were arrested on suspicion of terror.

According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, 17-year-old Dirar al-Kafrayni was shot and killed during the raid, and a second Palestinian was moderately hurt.

The IDF and Border Police stated a handgun, ammunition and cash were seized during the raid. Israeli officials said that, despite shooting from the local wing of the Islamic Jihad, no Israeli soldiers were hurt.

Following the arrest, the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad released a statement declaring a state of alertness and raising its fighters’ readiness.

The IDF, fearing retaliation, blocked roads and halted rail traffic near the Gaza border.