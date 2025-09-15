Israeli General’s Oct 7 Rescue Story Wins Top Documentary Prize at Toronto Festival 

A Canadian documentary depicting an Israeli general’s rescue of his family during the October 7 Hamas assault in southern Israel has received the People’s Choice Award for best documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, follows retired general Noam Tibon as he rushes to save his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren when Hamas terrorists storm Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

The single screening on September 10 drew international attention not only for its subject matter but also for its brief removal from the festival lineup. TIFF organizers initially pulled the film over what they described as insufficient legal clearance for some footage. Questions arose over the use of Hamas bodycam video, recorded during the October 7 attacks, in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.

Festival CEO Cameron Bailey later denied that director Barry Avrich had been instructed to obtain rights specifically for the Hamas footage. He admitted that the handling of the film’s submission was flawed, saying TIFF had mishandled the process before reinstating the documentary.

The screening drew anti-Israel protests as well as counterprotests with demonstrators waving banners. Police were on patrol, both on foot and horseback.