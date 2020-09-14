Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Given 3 Life Terms for Fatal West Bank Attack
Amiram Ben-Uliel (in white shirt) is shown on May 18 being led into the Lod courtroom to hear the verdict in his murder case. (Avshalom Sasson - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Duma
Dawabshe family
Amiram Ben-Uliel
life sentences
firebombing
West Bank
Middle East

Israeli Given 3 Life Terms for Fatal West Bank Attack

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2020

The District Court in Lod, a town in central Israel, has sentenced Amiram Ben-Uliel to three life terms in prison for the July 2015 firebombing deaths of three members of Dawabshe family, residents of the central West Bank village of Duma. Eighteen-month-old Ali Dawabshe died on the spot. His parents, Sa’ad and Riham, died later from burns. A second child, five-year-old Ahmad, survived despite being severely burned. Ben-Uliel grew up in a West Bank settlement and as a teen is said to have become highly radicalized, keeping company with so-called hilltop youth, Jewish youngsters who regularly confront Israeli authorities and are believed to carry out arson attacks against Arabs. He was given an additional 20-year sentence for two counts of attempted murder in the firebombing of a second home that happened to be unoccupied at the time. At the end of his trial in May, he was acquitted of membership in a terrorist group.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.