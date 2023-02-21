Donate
Israeli Government Advances Judicial Reforms Despite Mass Protests
Israeli protesters hold flags and signs during a protest against the judicial reforms, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Feb. 22, 2023. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
02/21/2023

Israel’s parliament passed the first of three readings of a bill to reform the judicial system overnight Monday, hours after tens of thousands gathered outside the Knesset in Jerusalem to protest against the overhaul.

The draft legislation that passed its first hurdle after hours of debate in the plenum would put control over the selection of judges in the hands of the government. Many opposition lawmakers, who like the protesters say the overhaul endangers the democratic nature of the state, arrived for the debate draped in the Israeli flag.

The vote passed by 63 votes to 47 with no abstentions; the second and third readings are expected to take place next month, after the legislation is returned to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

 

 

 

