Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Government Ministers Approve Plan to Fight Crime in Arab Sector
Israeli government ministers meet on October 3 to approve a plan to fight crime and violence in the Arab sector. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Arab sector
Arab Israelis

Israeli Government Ministers Approve Plan to Fight Crime in Arab Sector

Steve
10/03/2021

A meeting of Israeli government ministers to discuss fighting crime and violence in the Arab sector has decided to focus on the issue of illegal weapons, which will be handled in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet. In addition, the ministers agreed at Sunday;s meeting that the Justice Ministry will advance a series of laws that will provide the various enforcement agencies with additional tools, including minimum sentence legislation for possessing and trafficking in weapons.

A task force headed by Deputy Public Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz, a retired police major-general, presented working plan under which coordinated staff work will be carried out in cooperation with all relevant ministries and agencies including the Israel Police, the Shin Bet, the National Security Council, the Attorney General, the State Attorney, the Tax Authority, the Israel Money Laundering Prohibition Authority and others.

“The situation regarding violence in the Arab sector has reached the red line. The problem was pushed aside and neglected for years until it reached outrageous proportions, as we have seen over the past year,” Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the meeting. “It is important to mention, also following the attack on police officers in Kafr Kassem over the weekend, that I expect the Arab public – elected representatives, Arab public figures, media personalities from the Arab sector and others – to stand behind the police and the security forces. And yes, the entire Arab public needs to stand behind the state,” Bennett also said, referring to the Friday morning attack on Israel Police officers responding to a call in the Arab town.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.