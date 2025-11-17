Israeli Government Pushes Ahead With Its Own October 7 Inquiry, Setting Stage for Fierce Political Clash 

Israel’s coalition moved forward Sunday with plans to launch a government-appointed investigation into the failures that led to the October 7 attack, signaling that it will not wait for the broad public agreement demanded by the opposition or for the creation of a traditional state commission of inquiry.

Under the plan approved by ministers, a special panel of cabinet members will be chosen to outline the scope of the inquiry, decide which periods will be reviewed, and determine the limits of the investigation. The committee will have 45 days to present its recommendations. Government officials said the timing reflects the current “interim stage” of fighting in Gaza, arguing that the relative pause allows space to move ahead with an independent probe that they say will have full investigative authority and will aim for wide public acceptance.

The decision was transmitted to the High Court, which has instructed the government to provide updates on the status of an inquiry. However, internal disagreements remain unresolved, with ministers split over who should select the committee’s members and which issues should be addressed. Some urged the inclusion of retired judges; others demanded that the judicial system itself be investigated.

Critics inside the Knesset accused the coalition of constructing a mechanism designed to avoid accountability. Opposition leaders said a state commission, not a government-controlled body, is the only credible way to examine the political, military, and intelligence breakdowns that led to the massacre, during which more than 1,200 people were murdered and hundreds abducted. Several lawmakers described the proposed panel as a “whitewash,” warning that those under scrutiny should not be allowed to shape the investigation.

Bereaved families echoed that message, with members of the October Council charging that the move allows decision-makers to choose their own investigators. The group vowed to intensify public protests and insisted that the prime minister should be the first to testify before a state commission once one is established.