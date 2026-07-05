Israeli Government Rejects Court Ruling on Media Regulator

Israel’s government voted unanimously on Sunday to refuse to recognize decisions made by the governing council of the Second Authority for Television and Radio, escalating a constitutional dispute with the Supreme Court over whether the regulator can continue operating without the minimum number of members required by law.

The resolution, proposed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, states that the government will not recognize any decisions, appointments or actions taken by the council until it meets the legal threshold for membership.

The move follows a June 17 Supreme Court ruling ordering the council to continue functioning even though, according to the government, it no longer has the minimum number of serving members required under Israeli law.

In its resolution, the government argued that while all branches of government are bound by the rule of law, a court cannot create legal authority that contradicts the wording of legislation. It said decisions made by a council operating below the statutory minimum would not be recognized and that companies regulated by the authority could not rely on those decisions.

Karhi criticized the ruling, saying, “The Supreme Court justices are not the Knesset, and an abuse of power does not grant them the authority to erase an explicit statutory threshold. The rule of law is not the rule of judges.”

Levin also condemned the decision, stating, “When a judgment stands in direct contradiction to the wording of the law, it is not judicial review but a violation of the principle of separation of powers.” He added that the government would continue acting “using every legal tool to restore the rule of law.”

The decision coincided with Knesset deliberations over proposed legislation to split the role of the attorney general. During the debate, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Gil Limon argued the two issues were connected, warning, “While we are speaking here in the committee, the communications minister has submitted a proposed government resolution refusing to recognize actions of the Second Authority Council—in contradiction to a Supreme Court ruling.” He added that if the legislation passes, the government could disregard legal opinions or court rulings it disagrees with, saying the law would “normalize systematic violations of the law.”

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel condemned the government’s decision, saying, “A government that does not obey the court is a criminal government—and by doing so, it has lost its legitimacy to govern.” The organization said it intends to petition the Supreme Court for contempt proceedings seeking sanctions against the responsible ministers.

Opposition leaders also criticized the move. Yair Golan said, “The decision to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling is the operational order ahead of election day,” while Naftali Bennett warned, “Failure to obey a court ruling leads to anarchy in the streets and the dismantling of our country.”