Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Gov’t Delays Contentious ‘Deri Law’ Vote, Freezes Court Override Bill
The Knesset building in Jerusalem. (Beny Shlevich/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
judicial reforms
Aryeh Deri
override
Supreme Court
Israeli government

Israeli Gov’t Delays Contentious ‘Deri Law’ Vote, Freezes Court Override Bill

The Media Line Staff
02/15/2023

The Israeli coalition government announced that it would postpone the preliminary vote on the “Deri law” and freeze the legislative process on one of two versions of the “override bill,” marking a possible turn toward negotiation with the opposition over the government’s highly contested judicial reforms.

The “Deri law” aims to enable Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to reinstate Aryeh Deri after the High Court ruled last month that his appointments as health minister and interior minister suffered from “extreme unreasonableness” due to his recurring criminal convictions. The bill’s supporters argue that the ruling was an improper intervention into political decisions.

Coalition whip MK Ofir Katz announced the decision, saying that it was made to enable continued dialogue with the opposition. However, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman later clarified that the decisions regarding the plenum’s votes were made by “private MKs who initiated those bills” and did not affect the judicial reform, which they said would continue as planned.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and Member of Knesset Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, are demanding a complete freeze of legislation as a precondition for any dialogue. Protest organizations also called on them not to enter talks until all of the laws were scrapped.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.