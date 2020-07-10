Donate
Light Theme
Log In
You can still get your nails done, but don’t expect to head to the gym. Manicures go on, as shown here in Tel Aviv on July 8. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
total lockdown
partial lockdowns
coronavirus
Pandemic
financial assistance
unemployment
new closures

Israeli Health Minister Threatens Total Lockdown as Pandemic Resurfaces

The Media Line Staff
07/10/2020

With the number of coronavirus cases climbing at an alarming rate, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has threatened a total, countrywide lockdown if new infections in a 24-hour period hit 2,000. On Friday, a new daily record was reported, with 1,464 cases having been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours. In May, the number of new daily infections was in the double digits. Also on Friday, Israel began enforcing a partial lockdown in several cities across the country, including a handful of neighborhoods in Jerusalem. The lockdown, which will be enforced for at least a week, was imposed mainly in areas where the population is predominantly ultra-Orthodox Jews, as the crowded living quarters in such communities are believed to be a hotbed for infections. On Thursday, after weeks of protests and demonstrations, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced a new financial relief plan intended to assist the rising number of unemployed, especially the self-employed. The current unemployment rate, over 20%, is expected to rise as closure notices authorized this week kick in, the move covering events halls, bars, nightclubs, health clubs and public pools, with severe limitations on restaurants and other venues where people congregate.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.