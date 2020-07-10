Israeli Health Minister Threatens Total Lockdown as Pandemic Resurfaces

With the number of coronavirus cases climbing at an alarming rate, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has threatened a total, countrywide lockdown if new infections in a 24-hour period hit 2,000. On Friday, a new daily record was reported, with 1,464 cases having been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours. In May, the number of new daily infections was in the double digits. Also on Friday, Israel began enforcing a partial lockdown in several cities across the country, including a handful of neighborhoods in Jerusalem. The lockdown, which will be enforced for at least a week, was imposed mainly in areas where the population is predominantly ultra-Orthodox Jews, as the crowded living quarters in such communities are believed to be a hotbed for infections. On Thursday, after weeks of protests and demonstrations, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced a new financial relief plan intended to assist the rising number of unemployed, especially the self-employed. The current unemployment rate, over 20%, is expected to rise as closure notices authorized this week kick in, the move covering events halls, bars, nightclubs, health clubs and public pools, with severe limitations on restaurants and other venues where people congregate.