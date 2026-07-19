Israeli High Court Suspends Parts of Media Overhaul Bill 

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday temporarily froze portions of the government’s recently enacted communications law, with Justice Ofer Grosskopf citing concerns that allowing parts of the legislation to take immediate effect could make its consequences difficult to reverse while legal challenges are pending.

In the decision, Grosskopf wrote that “the petitions raise weighty arguments both regarding the legislative process of the communications law and regarding some of the arrangements established in it or canceled by virtue of it.” He added that “there is concern that after it comes into effect, it will be difficult to ‘turn back the wheel.'”

This temporary injunction applies only to provisions scheduled to take effect immediately rather than the law in its entirety.

The legislation was approved by the Knesset on July 16, 2026, by a 53-48 vote. Championed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, it replaces the Second Authority for Television and Radio with a new regulator while expanding government influence over state advertising and broadcasting. The measure also eliminates minimum journalistic standards, cross-ownership restrictions, and quotas requiring original Israeli productions. Media organizations and civil liberties groups strongly opposed the legislation, arguing it poses a threat to press freedom.

Legal petitions challenging the law were filed immediately after its passage by Knesset members Efrat Rayten and Eitan Ginzburg, along with the Zulat and Hatzlaha organizations, the Israel Journalists Association, and the Movement for Quality of Government in Israel.

Grosskopf instructed the respondents, including Karhi, to submit their response to the requests for an injunction by next Sunday.

Karhi rejected the court’s intervention, saying, “I’m not afraid of the High Court of Justice. They will rule solely in accordance with the laws that we pass. The High Court of Justice has no authority to freeze or strike down laws. The injunction issued without authority has no legal validity. The Communications Law passed by the Knesset last week stands.”