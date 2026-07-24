Israeli Hiker Killed, 4 Palestinians Dead, Others Wounded in Gunfight Near Havat Gilad

One Israeli was killed and eight other people were wounded Friday in a shooting near the Havat Gilad settlement in Samaria.

According to initial reports by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestinians attacked a group of Israeli hikers, seized a weapon from a civilian security coordinator and opened fire.

The IDF said troops were dispatched to an area near the Palestinian village of Tell after Israeli settlers reported being attacked while hiking.

According to the military, “terrorists stole the weapon of the [civilian] security coordinator who had arrived at the scene, and opened fire at the Israeli civilians.”

Magen David Adom said a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other Israeli men were wounded by gunfire, including a man in his 20s in serious condition and a 25-year-old man in moderate condition. Additional casualties brought the total number of Israeli wounded to eight.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said four Palestinians were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded, three of them seriously.

The IDF said additional forces were sent to the area and launched a manhunt for several Palestinians suspected of involvement in the attack. The military said it also imposed a closure on Tell and Nablus while setting up roadblocks in the area.

Authorities said the weapon taken from the civilian security coordinator was recovered.