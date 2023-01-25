Donate
Israeli Hotels Record 785% Hike in Stays by Foreign Tourists in 2022
View of hotels on the Dead Sea beach at Ein Bokek, Israel. (MrDm/Freepik)
The Media Line Staff
01/25/2023

Israeli hotels experienced a 785% increase in overnight stays by foreign tourists in 2022 compared to the previous year, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. The hotels recorded 7.1 million overnight stays by foreign tourists last year, up from 802,000 in 2021. In 2020, foreign tourists spent 2.19 million nights in Israeli hotels.

The latest figure is still significantly lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic; in 2019, Israeli hotels registered 12.13 million overnight stays by foreign tourists. As entry restrictions were lifted over the course of 2022, overnight stays due to tourism gradually increased, from 76,000 stays in January to 910,000 in November but then dropped in December to 643,000.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism has recovered faster, with overnight stays in Israeli hotels by Israelis reaching a record high of 15.93 million in 2022. The previous record of 13.69 million overnight stays by Israelis was achieved in 2019.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
