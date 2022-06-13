Israeli Intel Thwarts Attack on Israeli Tourists in Turkey: Report

Israel helped stop an attack on Israelis in Turkey last month, the state-owned Kan TV reported on Sunday. An unnamed senior security official told Kan that Israel shared intelligence information with Turkey that helped foil the attack and that Iran has stepped up its efforts to carry out such attacks in recent weeks. Israel’s National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau issued a travel warning in late May to Israelis planning to travel to Turkey. “There is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding the Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world,” the council said at the time. Tehran has vowed to avenge the May 22 killing of Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an officer in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the Islamic Republic blames on Israel.