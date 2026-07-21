Israeli Intelligence Says Iran Hid Centrifuges at Mountain Site as US-Iran Strikes Continue 

Israeli intelligence believes Iran has concealed parts of its nuclear program at the Pickaxe Mountain site following last year’s conflict, as US and Iranian forces continue exchanging strikes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence details how Iran transferred centrifuges to the Pickaxe Mountain, or Mount Kolang Gaz La, facility last fall after the 12-day war in June, during which US and Israeli strikes hit Iran’s three main nuclear sites.

The underground complex is located about 220 kilometers south of Tehran and roughly 2 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear complex. It is built approximately 90 to 137 meters (300 to 450 feet) beneath solid rock. US and Israeli intelligence agencies have observed sustained truck traffic, tunnel reinforcement work, and expanded security around the facility.

It remains unclear whether Iran has established a fully operational enrichment site inside the mountain. However, experts believe the heavily fortified complex could be used to store equipment that survived earlier strikes or to covertly pursue weapons-grade nuclear material.

Iran has consistently denied the International Atomic Energy Agency access to the Pickaxe Mountain site.

The report concerning Iran’s possible concealment of a portion of its nuclear program came as the United States and Iran exchanged another round of military action overnight into Tuesday. Washington carried out a new wave of strikes inside Iran as Tehran reported attacks on US military assets in the Gulf and incidents involving commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest escalation began Monday night when the Jordanian army said it intercepted three missiles launched from Iran toward the country. No casualties were reported.

Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had launched another wave of strikes against Iranian targets “aimed at degrading Iran’s military capability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Following the strikes, Iranian news agencies Mehr and IRNA reported explosions in Isfahan and Shiraz, while Kuwait activated air raid sirens and said its air defense systems were intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran.

Iranian media later reported that the Iranian military launched surface-to-surface missiles at American missile systems at Kuwait’s Arifjan base, saying the target was HIMARS launchers.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by a missile of unknown origin about 13 kilometers northeast of Lima, Oman. Mehr later reported that another tanker, identified as a Greek vessel, was attacked and stopped in southern Iranian waters. UKMTO subsequently confirmed that a tanker had been hit by an unidentified missile about 15 kilometers east of Lima.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said they had attacked American radar and air defense systems in Muharraq and Riffa, Bahrain, using missiles and drones. The IRGC said, “The great operation of Islam’s fighters has begun to punish the American army for disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz and attacking parts of our homeland.”

The IRGC also reported that two oil tankers “caught fire following explosions” while attempting to transit the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, warning shipping companies not to “rely on false information from the US military.”

CENTCOM later announced it had completed its tenth consecutive day of strikes, saying American forces targeted Iranian military command centers, naval capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems “to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Later Tuesday morning, IRNA reported a US missile struck mountains surrounding Shiraz, while authorities in neighboring Isfahan province denied reports of any attack there. IRNA subsequently reported that US missiles hit a civilian site outside Abadan in southwestern Iran, adding that no casualties were reported.