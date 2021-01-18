Israeli Jets Strike Hamas Sites in Gaza in Response to Rockets

Israeli fighter jets struck sites in Gaza where the Israel Defense Forces says Hamas is digging terror tunnels in response to two rockets fired from Gaza at the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.

The rockets fired from Gaza early on Monday morning landed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Ashdod, the IDF said in a statement. No injuries or damage was reported. The rockets did not set off the Code Red rocket alarm system.

Hours later, Israeli fighter jets bombed Hamas tunnel-building sites in Gaza. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, however.

“The IDF considers all terrorist activity against Israel to be very serious and is prepared and ready to act as resolutely as necessary, against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and its sovereignty. The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

Gaza officials said the Israeli air strikes hit and damaged farmland in southern Khan Yunis.

Late last month, Hamas and Islamic Jihad held a joint military exercise in Gaza, during which they fired rockets to the sea.