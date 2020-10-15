Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israeli Knesset Approves UAE Normalization
Israeli-Arab lawmaker Samy Abu Shahadeh speaks against the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates in the October 15 parliamentary debate that led to an 80-13 vote in favor of the deal. (Screengrab/Knesset Channel)
Treaty
Israel
United Arab Emirates
normalization
approval
Parliament
Lawmakers
Palestinians
Middle East
Binyamin Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2020

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, gave its overwhelming approval – as expected – to the normalization treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed last month in Washington by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The vote was 80 to 13, with all dissenting voices coming from the country’s primarily Arab parties, whose members say the accord ignores the rights and aspirations of the Palestinians. Several members absented themselves from the vote, saying they believe the deal includes several annexes that have not yet been revealed. One controversial aspect is the projected sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighters to the UAE. Netanyahu insists it was not part of the agreement although most observers agree that it was a prime motivator pushing Abu Dhabi. The accord now goes back to Israel’s cabinet for final ratification. The normalization agreement signed the same day with Bahrain was a declaration, not a treaty, and therefore does not require approval by Israeli lawmakers.

