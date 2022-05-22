The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Lawmaker Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi Announces Return to Coalition
Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, an Israeli Knesset member from the left-wing Meretz party, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at Nest Congress Center in Antalya, Turkey on March 12, 2022. (Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi
coalition
Israeli government

Israeli Lawmaker Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi Announces Return to Coalition

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2022

Israeli lawmaker Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, from the left-wing Meretz party, announced on Sunday that she will resume her support of Israel’s ruling government coalition, days after she resigned from it.  Her announcement came after a meeting with alternate prime minister Yair Lapid who reportedly agreed to help the Arab sector.

She said in a statement that she will support the coalition: “Because I want to bring achievements to meet the needs of Arab society.” The government in the coalition now stand at an even 60-60 split in the Knesset.

Zoabi, an Arab Israeli, had written in her resignation letter submitted to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday afternoon that she “cannot support a coalition that is disgracefully harassing the society I come from.” She said of the diverse government that she was a part of that: “Again and again, the heads of the coalition preferred to take harsh hawkish right-wing steps on key issues related to Arab society.” Among those issues, she said, are the Al Aqsa compound/Temple Mount, the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, new settlement construction, the Citizenship Law and house demolitions.

Zoabi, who did not inform the party’s leadership nor the leadership of the coalition, was appointed to serve as Israel’s next consul general in Shanghai.

