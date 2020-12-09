You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar resigns from Knesset, will seek to unseat Netanyahu
Gideon Sa'ar speaks at a Likud party event on Sept. 2, 2010. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Gideon Sa’ar
Resignation
Knesset

Israeli lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar resigns from Knesset, will seek to unseat Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2020

Gideon Sa’ar, a member of the Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned from the country’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday, a day after he announced that he would launch a new party aimed at leading the country’s political right wing. The new party will be called New Hope. Also on Wednesday, the Knesset House Committee voted to advance legislation that would disperse Israel’s Parliament. The bill sets March 16 as the date for Israel’s fourth election in less than 2 years. The legislation must pass three readings in the full Knesset. The first reading is scheduled for December 14.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.