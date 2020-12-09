Israeli lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar resigns from Knesset, will seek to unseat Netanyahu

Gideon Sa’ar, a member of the Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned from the country’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday, a day after he announced that he would launch a new party aimed at leading the country’s political right wing. The new party will be called New Hope. Also on Wednesday, the Knesset House Committee voted to advance legislation that would disperse Israel’s Parliament. The bill sets March 16 as the date for Israel’s fourth election in less than 2 years. The legislation must pass three readings in the full Knesset. The first reading is scheduled for December 14.