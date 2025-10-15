Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Legal Group Faults US Campuses, Demands Action on Gaza Killings
An extrajudicial execution in the Gaza Strip, October 2025. (Used in accordance with Section 27a of the Copyright Law)

Israeli Legal Group Faults US Campuses, Demands Action on Gaza Killings

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2025

Shurat HaDin, an Israeli legal advocacy group based in Jerusalem, on Wednesday accused Hamas of executing Gaza residents without trial and criticized US university leaders and activist groups for failing to condemn the killings. The organization said it acted after multiple media outlets reported street executions by masked gunmen in Gaza City, prompting Shurat HaDin to call out what it described as a double standard on American campuses.

“The silence from those who so vocally, violently, and hysterically targeted the global Jewish community with their supposed moral outrage when they falsely accused Israel of killing innocent Palestinians proves it was never about protecting human life,” said Shurat HaDin. “It was always about hatred of Jews.”

The group cited coverage by ABC News, The Telegraph, and Reuters reporting that more than 30 people were shot in recent days after being accused of collaborating with Israel, with no due process. Extrajudicial killings by armed factions have periodically surfaced in Gaza during wartime and internal crackdowns; rights organizations have previously documented such incidents during earlier conflicts. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US, the European Union, and others, has ruled the enclave since 2007.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Shurat HaDin, pressed US higher-education leaders to condemn the shootings. “The same campus movements that chant ‘Free Palestine’, set up encampments and attack Jewish students are nowhere to be found when Hamas guns down Palestinians in public squares,” she said. “Their silence is deafening and disgraceful.”

She also faulted international institutions for not responding forcefully. “When Hamas commits terror against its own people, it gets a free pass,” Darshan-Leitner said, urging governments and rights bodies to pursue accountability and to disarm the group.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Shurat HaDin said the killings should trigger public statements, investigations, and legal action to deter future abuses.

News Updates
Gaza executions
Hamas
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Shurat Hadin
US Universities
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods