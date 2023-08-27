Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli, Libyan Foreign Ministers Hold Inaugural Meeting in Italy
News Updates
Israel
Libya
Eli Cohen
Najla Mangoush
diplomatic meeting

Israeli, Libyan Foreign Ministers Hold Inaugural Meeting in Italy

The Media Line Staff
08/27/2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Italy last week, according to an announcement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. This marks the first official meeting between the top diplomats from the two countries, which have never previously established ties.

During the meeting, Cohen and Mangoush discussed possible cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture and water management. Israel also offered humanitarian aid and discussed the preservation of Jewish heritage sites in Libya. Cohen described the meeting as “historic” and a “first step” in forming relations between the nations.

Libya has been grappling with instability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the death of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has since been divided, with rival administrations in the east and west supported by differing militias and foreign governments. Despite the lack of formal ties, past contacts between Israeli officials and Gadhafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, have been reported.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.