Israeli, Libyan Foreign Ministers Hold Inaugural Meeting in Italy

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Italy last week, according to an announcement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. This marks the first official meeting between the top diplomats from the two countries, which have never previously established ties.

During the meeting, Cohen and Mangoush discussed possible cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture and water management. Israel also offered humanitarian aid and discussed the preservation of Jewish heritage sites in Libya. Cohen described the meeting as “historic” and a “first step” in forming relations between the nations.

Libya has been grappling with instability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the death of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has since been divided, with rival administrations in the east and west supported by differing militias and foreign governments. Despite the lack of formal ties, past contacts between Israeli officials and Gadhafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, have been reported.