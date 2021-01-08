This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Israeli Lockdown Tightened, More Shots Promised Soon
Israeli Lockdown Tightened, More Shots Promised Soon

The Media Line Staff
01/08/2021

Israel at midnight Thursday entered a new phase in its third nationwide shutdown, as stricter government decrees tightening the already restrictive limitations came into effect. The entire workforce and school system were shuttered completely, with citizens not allowed to leave their homes for a distance of over 1 km except for emergencies. While the lockdown is officially set to expire in two weeks, health officials warn it is likely to be extended by at least a fortnight, as coronavirus figures have continued to climb precipitously in recent days. On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a televised announcement in which he revealed that more Pfizer vaccines were on their way to Israel, allowing the Jewish state to be the first country in the world to soon be fully vaccinated. Netanyahu promised that by the end of March, which miraculously coincides with Israel’s election date, the nation would be fully rid of the pandemic.

