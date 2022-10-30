Donate
Israeli security forces patrol the area near a gun attack near an Israeli settlement on the outskirts of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, on October 29, 2022, which killed one Israeli and injured three. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli Man Killed, 3 Injured After Palestinian Gunman Opens Fire in Hebron

The Media Line Staff
10/30/2022

An Israeli man was killed and three others were injured after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on them near the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba on Saturday night. One of the men, a medic with the Magen David Adom emergency first responder service, was seriously injured by the attacker as he helped the victims. The shooter was killed by an off-duty soldier who lives in the area of the attack. A Palestinian man also was reported to be injured in the attack.

The attacker was named as Muhammad al-Jabari, who is claimed by Hamas as a member. Al-Jabari opened fire at a Jewish father and son who had been shopping at a Palestinian-owned convenience store, between Kiryat Arba and Hebron. He then opened fire on first responders.

In the wake of the attack, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who lives in Kiryat Arba, claimed that his home was the target of the attack, though this does not appear to be the case. Early on Sunday morning, Israel Defense Forces soldiers measured al-Jabari’s home in Hebron for demolition.

