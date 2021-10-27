Israeli Military Court Convicts Palestinian Man For Killing Jogger

A military court in the West Bank has convicted a Palestinian man for the death of Esther Horgen, 52 and a mother of 6. Mohammad Maroh Kabaha confessed to the December murder. Kabaha entered Israel through a hole in the security fence and went to, the Reihan Forest an area popular with Israeli walkers and joggers. He attacked Horgen, a resident of the Tal Menashe settlement, while she was jogging in the forest. He was captured after a four-day manhunt.

Horgen’s family said in a statement that they were “satisfied with the conviction of the terrorist. The terrorist should get his punishment with the full severity of the law and rot behind bars till the end of his days.”