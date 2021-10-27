Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israeli Military Court Convicts Palestinian Man For Killing Jogger
The body of Esther Horgan, 52, was found in the Reihan Forest in the northern West Bank. (Facebook)
News Updates

Israeli Military Court Convicts Palestinian Man For Killing Jogger

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2021

A military court in the West Bank has convicted a Palestinian man for the death of Esther Horgen,  52 and a mother of 6. Mohammad Maroh Kabaha confessed to the December murder. Kabaha entered Israel through a hole in the security fence and went to, the Reihan Forest an area popular with Israeli walkers and joggers. He attacked Horgen, a resident of the Tal Menashe settlement, while she was jogging in the forest. He was captured after a four-day manhunt.

Horgen’s family said in a statement that they were “satisfied with the conviction of the terrorist. The terrorist should get his punishment with the full severity of the law and rot behind bars till the end of his days.”

