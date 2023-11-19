Israeli Military Discovers Extensive Terrorist Tunnel Below Gaza Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency on Sunday released new footage showcasing a part of Hamas’ extensive tunnel network situated beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. This network, believed to house a main command center for Hamas, reveals the depth of the military operations hidden beneath this significant civilian infrastructure.

The footage, obtained from two devices lowered into a tunnel entrance discovered last Thursday, highlights a winding staircase extending approximately 10 meters below the surface. This staircase leads to a larger tunnel network, stretching 50 meters in length with a right turn. At the tunnel’s end, the IDF says, is a blast door equipped with a gunhole.

The tunnel’s entrance was located under a canopy within the hospital grounds, where IDF forces also found a Hamas pickup truck loaded with weapons, akin to those used in the October 7 attacks on Israel. This discovery underscores the strategic use of the tunnel by Hamas for military purposes.

According to the IDF, “This type of door is used by the Hamas terror organization to block the ability of our forces to enter the organization’s headquarters and underground assets.” The IDF further asserts that this finding is conclusive evidence of Hamas’ use of the hospital complex for terror activities, as well as the group’s use of civilians as human shields.

Operations by the IDF and Shin Bet are ongoing at Shifa Hospital to fully expose the extent of Hamas’ tunnel network in the area, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit says.