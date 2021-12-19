Israeli Military, Police Arrest 6 Suspects in Killing of West Bank Settler

Israeli soldiers and officers of the Israel Police’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit arrested six suspects overnight in the West Bank village of Silat al-Harithiya, about 5 miles northwest of Jenin, on suspicion of involvement in a shooting attack Thursday that killed Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and injured two others. The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet security service for interrogation. Two of the arrestees are suspected of ambushing the victims’ car as they left the Homesh outpost, while the other four are believed to have assisted in the attack, an Israeli military spokesman told reporters on Sunday morning. The suspects were found in multiple houses in the village and arrested at around 2:30 am. The police released photos of two M-16 rifles and a Carlo-style makeshift submachine gun that were recovered in the arrests. “Security forces will continue to work to bring those involved in terror activities to justice,” the Shin Bet security agency said in a statement. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Shin Bet special operations forward command center overnight and closely followed the operation to capture the suspects. The prime minister praised the Shin Bet, the Israeli military and the police for “quickly bringing this to a close, with multiple units cooperating and acting in concert, which led to the capture of the terrorists who carried out the attack,” adding, “The pain is immense but terrorism will not win and will not move us from here.”