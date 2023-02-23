Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Facility in Gaza Following Rocket Attack
(IDF/Twitter)
News Updates
Gaza
Hamas
rocket attack

Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Facility in Gaza Following Rocket Attack

The Media Line Staff
02/23/2023

The Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility early on Thursday morning in response to an attack from Gaza on Israeli territory. Six rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel; five of the rockets were intercepted by the missile defense system and one landed in an open area.

The IDF said that the weapons facility, which also stores Hamas naval weapons, is located adjacent to a mosque, medical clinic, hotel, police station and school. “This is further proof that the terrorist organization Hamas places its military assets in the heart of a civilian population,” the IDF said in a statement.

The rocket attack that targeted the southern Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Sderot was in response to an IDF raid in Nablus that left at least 11 Palestinians, including wanted gunmen, dead and over 100 injured. No injuries or damage were reported in the rocket attack; no Palestinian group immediately claimed responsibility. The IDF had been on alert of such a rocket attack in the wake of the raid.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.