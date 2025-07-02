Israeli Military Uncovers and Dismantles Key Tunnel Junction in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces have dismantled a major underground tunnel network used by terrorist groups in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday. The operation, carried out by the Kfir Brigade and Yahalom combat engineering unit under the 36th Division, focused on a key junction of interconnected tunnels in the Khan Yunis region.

The IDF reported that troops uncovered and demolished a network of subterranean routes used by fighters in Gaza, including a tunnel approximately 2.5 kilometers long and nearly 39 meters deep. This specific route, now destroyed, connected Khan Yunis to the border area of Rafah, and is believed to have been a key channel for movement and logistics by armed groups.

A spokesperson for the IDF said the mission aligns with Israel’s stated objectives of neutralizing threats from Gaza and safeguarding Israeli communities near the border. “The Kfir Brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the objectives of the war, with the goal of protecting Israeli civilians, and the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular,” the spokesperson stated.