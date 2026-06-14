Israeli Military Warns of Strikes From Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned Sunday that it is preparing for the possibility of missile fire from Iran in the coming hours following Israeli strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh district, as diplomatic efforts continued to advance a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

“In accordance with ongoing assessments, the IDF is preparing for the possibility of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel in the coming hours,” the military said.

“The IDF continues to maintain readiness and preparedness for a variety of defensive and offensive scenarios. At this stage, the IDF emphasizes the importance of vigilance, responsible behavior, and adherence to Home Front Command instructions.”

The military said there were currently no changes to Home Front Command guidelines and that the public would be notified if that situation changed.

Earlier Sunday, the IDF carried out strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh district. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz defended the operation in a joint statement.

“Israel will not tolerate fire into its territory,” the two leaders said.

The warning from the military came amid expectations that a memorandum of understanding intended to end the Iran conflict could be signed soon.

Following the operation in Beirut, President Trump criticized the timing of the strike and urged both sides to continue pursuing negotiations.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” he added.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that an agreement was “scheduled to get signed” on Sunday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif also expressed optimism, writing on X: “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours.”

However, a media channel affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards disputed that timetable and criticized what it described as President Trump’s “unusual insistence” on a Sunday signing.

Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran in an effort to salvage the agreement before the Israeli strike in Lebanon.