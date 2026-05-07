Israeli Ministers To Vote on Bill Rejecting Non-Orthodox Conversions for Citizenship Eligibility

Israeli ministers are scheduled to vote Sunday on legislation that would recognize only Orthodox conversions for the purpose of obtaining Israeli citizenship, in a move that would reverse a 2021 Supreme Court ruling recognizing non-Orthodox conversions under the Law of Return.

The bill was introduced by Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and a member of the Religious Zionism party.

The proposal would define conversion to Judaism solely as a conversion conducted “in accordance with halakha,” or Jewish religious law.

If passed, the measure would effectively invalidate Reform and Conservative conversions performed in Israel for immigration and citizenship purposes.

Rothman said the legislation is intended to restore “the principles established by the founders of the state” while maintaining “the unity of the Jewish people” in Israel and abroad.

The proposal directly challenges a landmark 2021 Supreme Court decision that ruled non-Orthodox converts in Israel must be recognized as Jewish under the Law of Return and therefore eligible for Israeli citizenship.

Under current policy, non-Orthodox conversions are accepted for immigration under the Law of Return, although they are not recognized by Israel’s Orthodox-controlled Chief Rabbinate in matters related to marriage and divorce.

The legislation is expected to create tensions with Jewish communities outside Israel, particularly in North America, where Reform and Conservative Judaism play a major role in Jewish communal life.

The proposal follows another unsuccessful legislative effort last year by Avi Maoz of the Noam party. Maoz sought to revoke automatic immigration rights for individuals with a Jewish grandparent who are not considered Jewish according to religious law.

If the Ministerial Committee on Legislation approves Rothman’s bill, the proposal would receive formal government backing as it advances through the Knesset legislative process.