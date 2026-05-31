Israeli Ministries Move To Block $4.2 Billion Sale of ZIM Over Security Concerns

Israel’s Economy, Agriculture and Transport ministries, together with the Shipping and Ports Authority, are seeking to block the proposed sale of ZIM to Hapag-Lloyd and the FIMI fund, arguing that the transaction could undermine national security, maritime independence and the country’s ability to maintain critical supply chains during emergencies, Calcalist reported.

The opposition centers on a deal approved by ZIM shareholders at the end of April under which the company would be acquired for $4.2 billion, roughly $1 billion above its current market valuation on Wall Street, and subsequently delisted.

Under the proposal, German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd would take control of ZIM’s international business, while the Israeli operations would be transferred to the FIMI fund, headed by Ishay Davidi.

Government officials have focused particular criticism on the planned division of the company. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economy, the arrangement “raises concerns that the framework would create a crippled company incapable of surviving independently from a business and operational standpoint.”

The ministry further warned that the remaining Israeli entity would become “a tiny operational shell disconnected from the global logistics network.”

Critics of the transaction argue that transferring most of ZIM’s activities to a foreign company would leave Israel with reduced shipping capabilities and weaken its resilience during future crises. Officials contend that the proposal would create a smaller local carrier intended to satisfy the state’s golden-share protections while substantially reducing operational capacity.

Ministries also highlighted concerns about Hapag-Lloyd’s ownership structure, noting that Qatar and Saudi Arabia hold interests in the company.

“The assumption that the State of Israel could rely during a national emergency on a shipping company whose significant shareholders include countries with interests that are opposed or hostile to Israel is completely detached from strategic reality,” the Ministry of the Economy wrote.

Officials additionally stressed ZIM’s role in supplying the Israeli market, saying the company is responsible for transporting roughly one-third of maritime food shipments entering the country.

The ministry further warned that “during a security crisis, when foreign companies may reduce their activity in Israeli ports, the state could find itself struggling to import essential raw materials for industry, basic consumer goods, and other products transported by sea.”