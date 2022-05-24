Israeli, Moroccan Innovators Meet in Casablanca at Start-Up Nation Conference

A year and a half after government officials from Israel and Morocco signed a historic peace agreement between the two countries, the private sector steps in to take its part in building binational relations. Dozens of Israeli and Moroccan startups, investors, and innovators arrived on Monday in Casablanca to take part in Morocco-Israel Connect to Innovate, a conference dedicated to technological and economic cooperation between Israel and Morocco. The conference, initiated by Israeli nongovernmental organization Start-Up Nation Central, intends to bring together senior parties from both countries, encouraging them to share knowledge and ties in the fields of agrotech, water, and green energy.

Several Moroccan officials were present and addressed the audience, including André Azoulay, senior adviser to King Mohammed VI. “I’m always optimistic about my country. I know we may not be at the head of all charts today, economically speaking, but I’m willing to bet that my children and grandchildren will live in a Morocco that is at the top of the charts. Today is the first step in this process. … The people sitting here are the hope for a better future,” he said in his opening speech.

Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin spoke as well, saying, “Israel and Morocco achieved a lot since we signed the accords. Now it is time for the private sector to get involved. This is what we hope to achieve in this conference.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent his regards in a prerecorded speech, in which he invited Moroccan King Mohammed VI to visit Israel. “I imagine a 10-year-old kid, somewhere in the Middle East, hearing about what’s happening in this conference: Israelis and Moroccans meeting, talking, planning a brighter future together. This kid will grow up knowing peace is within reach,” he added.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed by Israeli and Moroccan officials at the opening day of the conference, in the fields of cybersecurity and education.

“King Mohammed VI talked about the future of Morocco in the context of developing its future economy. This is a great opportunity to boost that vision, by establishing what we call diplomatic innovation relations between the two countries,” says Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central. “Morocco and Israel face similar challenges, water supply being the first. It’s only natural for them to cooperate in developing technologies that face the problems they have in common,” he added. “We want to develop opportunities for Israeli companies here in Morocco, and also to help Moroccan companies gain from this. Morocco has a mass of well-educated high-tech workers, while Israel lacks manpower in this field. Our vision is to help the human capital challenge on both sides by allowing Israeli companies to employ Moroccan programmers.”

Twenty-five Israel startups are expected to present their concepts, with a matching number of Moroccan companies present at the conference. Investors, businessmen, and government officials are also present, taking part in mediating and helping cooperation between parties. Israel and Morocco signed an agreement to encourage trade between the two countries, with Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai saying she hopes “bilateral trade will grow to a scale of $500 million in the next five years.”