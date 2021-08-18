Israeli, Moroccan Universities Sign Historic Collaboration Agreement

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco signed a collaboration agreement. The memorandum of understanding announced on Wednesday will promote academic collaborations between the two universities, ranging from student and academic staff exchanges to joint research and collaborative degrees. As described in the text of the agreement, both universities are committed to “innovation on a global scale” and will collaborate on areas of mutual interest, namely agriculture, business, pharmacology, natural sciences, mathematics and computer engineering.

The agreement also creates a framework for the exchange of publications and academic materials, mutual access for PhD and master’s students and the development of formats for online education and information sharing.

“We take pride in being one of the first Israeli universities to formalize a relationship with our esteemed Moroccan counterpart. We look forward to the many ways this collaboration will benefit our two countries and the region, at large,” Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to see UM6P and HU working closely together on joint high level research activities, in addition to academic exchanges where faculty and students will benefit from the expertise of both institutions in sciences and technology,” said Hicham El Habti, president of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.