Israeli National Security Adviser Warns Gaza City Operation Risks Hostages as Far-Right Ministers Threaten Elections Over Netanyahu’s Strategy

Tensions within Israel’s leadership erupted this weekend over the cabinet’s decision to move forward with a military operation in Gaza City as senior officials clashed over its implications for the ongoing hostage crisis and the broader goals of the war.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi sharply criticized the plan during a cabinet meeting on Friday, warning that the proposed control of Gaza City could sabotage efforts to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

“I’m not willing to give up on saving the hostages,” Hanegbi said, according to reporting by N12. “I don’t understand how someone who has watched the videos of Evyatar and Rom, and all those released before them, can support the statement ‘all or nothing.’ That means giving up the chance to rescue at least 10 hostages immediately, because Hamas won’t respond to that demand.”

Hanegbi added that a temporary ceasefire could create a window to secure further releases and emphasized his agreement with the IDF chief of staff that taking Gaza City poses a direct threat to the lives of those still in captivity. “That is why I oppose the prime minister’s proposal,” he stated. The interim head of the Mossad reportedly echoed Hanegbi’s concerns and called for a renewed diplomatic effort to reach a negotiated agreement.

But as Hanegbi and other security officials advocated for restraint, leaders from the far-right Religious Zionism party launched a fierce counterattack, warning that anything short of full military conquest of Gaza amounted to national betrayal.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and MK Tzvi Sukkot blasted the decision as insufficient, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of wavering in his commitment to total victory. “If we’re turning our backs on the war’s objectives, this poses an existential threat to Israel,” Sukkot posted on social media. “Either Gaza conquers us or we conquer Gaza—now is the time.