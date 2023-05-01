Israeli National Security Minister’s Gun Proposal Faces Criticism From Women’s Advocacy Group

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approved a proposal on Sunday that would allow certain Israelis to more easily obtain a firearms license. The proposal, which must now be approved by the National Security Committee in order to go into effect, is part of Ben-Gvir’s plan to improve security in Israel by arming more civilians.

The current process for obtaining a gun in Israel is demanding, requiring the applicant to explain their need for a gun in an interview before being approved for a mandatory training period. Ben-Gvir’s proposal would exempt combat soldiers who finished their service in the past five years, active reservists, police officers, and firefighters from having to have an interview before beginning training.

“There is no reason why tank and combat engineering soldiers—who made up the IDF’s frontline ground forces in combat—aren’t authorized to possess a gun,” Ben-Gvir tweeted on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir has said that easier access to firearms will make Israelis safer. He referenced the proposal last week after an armed civilian shot an East Jerusalem man who had just carried out a car-ramming attack that injured five people.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hagit Pe’er, head of the Na’amat women’s movement, said that increased access to guns will make many Israelis less safe.

“Women living in terror of violent partners inside their home will sleep even less when a gun is placed under their husband’s pillow,” she said in the statement.