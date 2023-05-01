Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli National Security Minister’s Gun Proposal Faces Criticism From Women’s Advocacy Group
News Updates
Israel
firearms license
Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israeli National Security Minister’s Gun Proposal Faces Criticism From Women’s Advocacy Group

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2023

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approved a proposal on Sunday that would allow certain Israelis to more easily obtain a firearms license. The proposal, which must now be approved by the National Security Committee in order to go into effect, is part of Ben-Gvir’s plan to improve security in Israel by arming more civilians.

The current process for obtaining a gun in Israel is demanding, requiring the applicant to explain their need for a gun in an interview before being approved for a mandatory training period. Ben-Gvir’s proposal would exempt combat soldiers who finished their service in the past five years, active reservists, police officers, and firefighters from having to have an interview before beginning training.

“There is no reason why tank and combat engineering soldiers—who made up the IDF’s frontline ground forces in combat—aren’t authorized to possess a gun,” Ben-Gvir tweeted on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir has said that easier access to firearms will make Israelis safer. He referenced the proposal last week after an armed civilian shot an East Jerusalem man who had just carried out a car-ramming attack that injured five people.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hagit Pe’er, head of the Na’amat women’s movement, said that increased access to guns will make many Israelis less safe.

“Women living in terror of violent partners inside their home will sleep even less when a gun is placed under their husband’s pillow,” she said in the statement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.