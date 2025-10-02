Israeli Navy Intercepts Flotilla Bound for Gaza, Detains Over 400 Activists 

The Israeli Navy stopped a flotilla that tried to break through the blockade on Gaza. Officials called the effort a provocation. The interception began on Wednesday night, coinciding with Yom Kippur, and continued into Thursday.

According to the military, naval commandos from the Shayetet 13 unit boarded 41 vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla over the course of 12 hours. Approximately 400 activists were detained after Israeli forces jammed communications and used water cannons. Organizers had claimed 47 boats took part, though some appear to have turned back before reaching Israeli waters.

The interception involved multiple naval units, including the Missile Ship Fleet and the Snapir harbor security squad. Larger ships were seized first, followed by smaller craft. Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry declared the flotilla halted, saying, “None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade.”

Officials stated that all passengers were safe and in good health and would be deported to Europe upon arrival in Israel. Vessels were towed to Ashdod Port, where a new Israeli landing craft delivered some of the detained activists. Police deployed more than 600 officers, along with immigration and prison officials, to process the detainees. By Thursday night, over 250 had undergone inspection and were transferred to the Prison Service and Population Authority.

One flotilla boat experienced mechanical problems unrelated to the military’s actions and remained at sea; however, the Foreign Ministry stated that it would also be prevented from approaching Gaza. Claims by activists that ships had reached the coast were dismissed as tracking errors.

Among those detained was climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Foreign Ministry released a video of an Israeli soldier returning her belongings after she was taken into custody, emphasizing that “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.” French politician Marie Mesmeur and MEP Rima Hassan were also on boats that were intercepted.