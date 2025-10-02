Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Navy Intercepts Flotilla Bound for Gaza, Detains Over 400 Activists 
Israeli Navy vessels are pictured off the coast of Rosh Hanikra, an area at the border between Israel and Lebanon on June 6, 2022. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Navy Intercepts Flotilla Bound for Gaza, Detains Over 400 Activists 

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2025

The Israeli Navy stopped a flotilla that tried to break through the blockade on Gaza. Officials called the effort a provocation. The interception began on Wednesday night, coinciding with Yom Kippur, and continued into Thursday.  

According to the military, naval commandos from the Shayetet 13 unit boarded 41 vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla over the course of 12 hours. Approximately 400 activists were detained after Israeli forces jammed communications and used water cannons. Organizers had claimed 47 boats took part, though some appear to have turned back before reaching Israeli waters. 

The interception involved multiple naval units, including the Missile Ship Fleet and the Snapir harbor security squad. Larger ships were seized first, followed by smaller craft. Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry declared the flotilla halted, saying, “None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade.” 

Officials stated that all passengers were safe and in good health and would be deported to Europe upon arrival in Israel. Vessels were towed to Ashdod Port, where a new Israeli landing craft delivered some of the detained activists. Police deployed more than 600 officers, along with immigration and prison officials, to process the detainees. By Thursday night, over 250 had undergone inspection and were transferred to the Prison Service and Population Authority. 

One flotilla boat experienced mechanical problems unrelated to the military’s actions and remained at sea; however, the Foreign Ministry stated that it would also be prevented from approaching Gaza. Claims by activists that ships had reached the coast were dismissed as tracking errors. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Among those detained was climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Foreign Ministry released a video of an Israeli soldier returning her belongings after she was taken into custody, emphasizing that “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.” French politician Marie Mesmeur and MEP Rima Hassan were also on boats that were intercepted. 

News Updates
Gaza blockade
Gaza flotilla
Greta Thunberg
Israel Navy
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods