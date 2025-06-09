Israeli Defense Minister Orders Flotilla Activists, Including ‘Greta the Antisemite,’ To Watch October 7 Footage

Israeli forces intercepted a yacht carrying pro-Palestinian activists early Monday morning as it approached the Gaza coast, redirecting the vessel to the Israeli port of Ashdod. The interception of the Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s effort to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, occurred around 3 a.m., according to military sources and the activists’ social media accounts.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the yacht had entered an area under Israeli maritime control and posed a security risk. “If you wish to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, you are able to do so through the Port of Ashdod via the established channels,” an Israeli Navy sailor told the ship’s crew, according to video released by the military.

Aboard the Madleen were 12 passengers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, and actor Liam Cunningham. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the group was unarmed and carrying symbolic quantities of humanitarian aid such as rice and baby formula.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF to show the activists video footage of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. “It is appropriate that antisemitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who this terrorist organization they came to support is,” Katz said, claiming the group’s real aim was to create a media spectacle. “Greta the antisemite and her friends, I say clearly: You’d better turn back—because you will not reach Gaza.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry referred to the Madleen as a “selfie yacht” and criticized the activists for staging what it called a publicity stunt that carried “less than a single truckload of aid.” It posted photos of the passengers in life jackets, stating they had been treated safely and were being returned to their countries of origin.

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry called the interception “a noble act of solidarity” and demanded that the activists be protected. Hamas condemned the move as a “flagrant violation of international law” and urged the United Nations to intervene. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese also weighed in, calling for more ships to challenge the blockade. “They shall sail together—united, they will be unstoppable,” she wrote on social media.

Thunberg posted a video accusing Israel of intercepting and “kidnapping” the activists in international waters. Another activist, Yasemin Acar, alleged on video that chemicals had been dropped on the vessel, saying it had affected her eyes.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which has organized similar missions since 2010, said the Madleen had departed from Sicily on June 1 and was named after Gaza’s first female fisherwoman. The group said it was trying to raise awareness about famine and blockages on humanitarian aid.

Israel has maintained a naval blockade of Gaza since 2007, which it says is necessary to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas. The interception of the Madleen comes one month after another Gaza-bound ship from the same coalition, the Conscience, caught fire off the coast of Malta in an incident the group blamed on an Israeli drone strike.