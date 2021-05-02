Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Israeli Officer Shoots Palestinian Woman, 60, During Attempted Stabbing Attack
Israeli soldiers patrol past memorials to people killed at Gush Etzion Junction. (Photo: Robert Swift/The Media Line)
News Updates
stabbing
Palestinian
Gush Etzion

Israeli Officer Shoots Palestinian Woman, 60, During Attempted Stabbing Attack

The Media Line Staff
05/02/2021

Israel security forces on Sunday shot a Palestinian woman, 60, who was waving a knife and reportedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack. The incident happened at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank. The woman approached a group of soldiers at the Gush Etzion junction and tried to stab them, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The woman from a nearby village was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition.

Video of the incident showed the woman continuing to walk toward the soldiers as they shouted at her to stop  and first fired warning shots in the air, and then shooting her in the leg.

