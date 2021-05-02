Israeli Officer Shoots Palestinian Woman, 60, During Attempted Stabbing Attack

Israel security forces on Sunday shot a Palestinian woman, 60, who was waving a knife and reportedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack. The incident happened at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank. The woman approached a group of soldiers at the Gush Etzion junction and tried to stab them, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The woman from a nearby village was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition.

Video of the incident showed the woman continuing to walk toward the soldiers as they shouted at her to stop and first fired warning shots in the air, and then shooting her in the leg.