Israeli Officials Alarmed by Potential Turkish Base in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) welcomes Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) with an official ceremony at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on Feb. 3, 2025. (Turkish Presidency/Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
04/01/2025

Israeli officials have voiced concerns over reports that Turkey is considering establishing a military base in Syria, warning that such a move could limit Israel’s operational freedom in the region. “If a Turkish air base is established in Syria, it would undermine Israel’s freedom of operation. This is a potential threat that we oppose,” The Jerusalem Post reported an Israeli security source as saying on Monday.

The concerns stem from growing cooperation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who took power after Bashar Assad’s regime was overthrown in December. Ankara has already backed Syria’s new leadership, offering economic and military assistance.

In a statement released last month, Turkey said that it was continuing “to study the establishment of a training base in line with the requirements of the new government and to enhance the capabilities of the Syrian army.”

The Israeli security establishment has reportedly held several discussions in recent weeks regarding Turkey’s expanding role in Syria. Israel’s air force has frequently targeted sites in Syria linked to Iran-backed groups, and officials fear a Turkish base could complicate such operations.

Erdoğan has intensified his rhetoric against Israel since October, recently stating, “May Allah bring destruction and ruin upon Zionist Israel.” Meanwhile, al-Sharaa has sought to lift international sanctions on Syria, with Turkey playing a role in those efforts.

Mideast Daily News
News Updates
Turkey
Israel
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
TheMediaLine
