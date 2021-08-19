Source: Israeli, PA Finance Officials to Hold Meeting

Palestinian Authority Finance Minister Shukri Bishara will meet on Sunday with Hamad Amar, a minister in Israel’s Finance Ministry, a Palestinian official who is not cleared to speak to the press told The Media Line. Amar is a Druze Israeli politician from the Yisrael Beiteinu party led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Word of the meeting comes a day after Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abbas Kamel, the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, who also reportedly met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Among the topics likely to be covered by Shukri and Amar is the issue of the money withheld by Israel from tax revenues that it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. Israel has withheld what it says is equal to the amount of money that the PA pays out to the families of alleged Palestinian terrorists killed by the Israel Defense Forces or held in Israeli prisons.