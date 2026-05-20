Israeli Plan Reportedly Envisioned Ahmadinejad Leading Post-Khamenei Iran

Israel and the United States entered the opening phase of their war against Iran with an Israeli-developed plan that envisioned former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad taking power after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials, according to a New York Times report cited by Israeli media.

The reported plan was part of a broader war strategy that began with US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure. The New York Times reported that the strategy also envisioned Kurdish forces joining the fight against Tehran and the Iranian system becoming destabilized enough for an alternative government to emerge.

Ahmadinejad, who served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013, would have been an unlikely choice. He was known internationally for hostile rhetoric toward Israel and support for Iran’s nuclear program. He also repeatedly clashed with Iran’s ruling establishment after leaving office and was barred by the Guardian Council from running again in 2017, 2021, and 2024.

According to the reports, the plan had been discussed with Ahmadinejad, but it faltered after he was wounded during an Israeli strike in Tehran that was intended to free him from restricted movement rather than kill him. His condition and whereabouts after the strike have been the subject of conflicting accounts.

Neither Israeli nor US officials directly confirmed the reported regime-change plan. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly instead described the war goals in military terms.

“From the outset, President Trump was clear about his goals for Operation Epic Fury: destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles, dismantle their production facilities, sink their navy, and weaken their proxy,” Kelly told The New York Times.

“The United States military met or exceeded all of its objectives, and now, our negotiators are working to make a deal that would end Iran’s nuclear capabilities for good,” she said.

The report adds a new layer to questions over the aims of the US-Israel campaign against Iran. Israel and the United States have long sought to curb Iran’s nuclear program and regional network of armed partners, while Tehran has accused both countries of seeking regime change. Ahmadinejad’s reported role suggests that at least some planners considered a post-Khamenei political transition, even if the plan never materialized.