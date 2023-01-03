Israeli PM ‘Delays UAE Trip Over Temple Mount Tensions’

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is reportedly delaying his upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates due to the current tensions sparked by a visit from his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the flashpoint Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The UAE, which signed a normalization agreement with Israel in 2020, was among the numerous nations to condemn the visit by hardliner Ben-Gvir to the site that is holy to both Jews and Muslims. Only Muslims, who refer to the site as Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), are allowed to pray there.

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday urged Israel to “halt serious and provocative violations taking place there,” the Israeli media said, adding that the visit will be rescheduled for a later date.

Israel raised its level of alert following the visit by Ben-Gvir and Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip has threatened a response.